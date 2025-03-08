South Korea’s impeached President Yoon released from prison

TV footage has shown South Korea’s impeached Yoon Suk Yeol coming out of prison.

Yoon waved and bowed to his supporters after he came out of a detention centre in Seoul, a day after a court in the capital cancelled his arrest to allow him to stand trial for his rebellion charge without being physically detained.

Yoon was arrested and indicted by prosecutors in January over his December 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into political turmoil.