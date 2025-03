Women around the world have been marking International Women’s Day.

March 8 sees rallies and protests take place in major cities as women call for gender equality and reproductive rights, and an end to violence and abuse.

Here are some of the key images from around the globe:

Demonstrators take to the streets of Madrid to call for equality and justice (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Abortion rights activists at a centre where women can have abortions with pills, either alone or with other women, in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Marchers on the streets in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami party in Lahore, Pakistan, hold placards in support of the women of Gaza (KM Chaudary/AP)

Many marchers called for an end to violence against women (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Scores of women took to the streets in Istanbul, with many pushing back against the government’s pro-family stance (Emrah Gurel/AP)

A day of celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Women of all ages took part in events in the Spanish capital (Bernat Armangue/AP)