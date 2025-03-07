Wartime bomb discovery in Paris halts Eurostar travel to London
France’s national rail operator SNCF advised travellers to postpone their journeys.
By contributor AP Reporters
Published
Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France have been brought to a halt after the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to the Second World War near the tracks.
France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police.
“We invite travellers to postpone their trip,” it said.