South Korean court orders release of impeached president from jail

A South Korean court has ordered the release of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from jail, according to news reports.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling on Friday.

Other South Korean media carried similar reports.

The president was arrested and indicted in January over alleged rebellion in connection with his December 3 martial law decree.

The court did not immediately confirm the reports.

Investigators have alleged the decree amounted to rebellion. If he is convicted of that offence, he could face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

He was separately impeached by lawmakers in December, leaving it to the Constitutional Court to decide whether to formally end his presidency or reinstate him.

If the Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment, he will be officially thrown out of office and a national election will be held to choose his successor within two months.