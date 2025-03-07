European leaders downplay scepticism from Trump about Nato solidarity

European Union leaders downplayed scepticism from US President Donald Trump about solidarity among Nato members a day after they backed plans to spend more on defence amid wavering US support.

After European leaders committed Thursday to freeing up hundreds of billions of euros for security, Mr Trump said he was “not so sure” that the military alliance would come to the United States’ defence if the country were attacked.

“We are loyal and faithful allies,” French President Emmanuel Macron said late on Thursday in response, expressing “respect and friendship” towards US leaders and adding that France was “entitled to expect the same”.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels (Omar Havana/AP)

Maris Riekstins, Latvia’s ambassador to Nato, stressed the military alliance remained the most important platform for addressing transatlantic security issues.

He emphasised the commitment from his country — which shares a nearly 300-kilometre (186-mile) border with Russia — to defence spending.

The Baltic country last month said spending should be increased to 4% of GDP next year and move toward 5%.

Mr Trump’s repeated warnings that he would make European allies face the threat of Russia alone has spurred countries that for decades faltered on defence spending to find ways to bolster their security and back Ukraine in its war against Russia.

On Thursday, EU leaders signed off on a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries could increase their military spending.

Following the emergency talks in Brussels, Mr Trump again suggested that the US could abandon its Nato commitments if member countries did not meet the alliance’s defence spending targets.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference at an EU Summit in Brussels (Omar Havana/AP)

He expressed doubt that other allies will come to the defence of the US — although they have done so after the September 11 2001 attacks, the only instance in which the Article 5 mutual defence guarantee was invoked.

The US president has criticised the alliance for years, arguing that European members have not contributed enough toward their own security.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country would raise defence spending to reach Nato’s target faster than previously committed.

But he did not specify when the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy — and Nato laggard — would hit the 2% of GDP military spending target.

Spain spent an estimated 1.28% of GDP on defence last year.

Italy and Belgium also spent less than the 2% target last year, according to Nato estimates.

Poland’s President Andrej Duda and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte address a media conference at Nato headquarters (Harry Nakos/AP)

Nato members pledged in 2014 to spend at least 2% of GDP on defence, which 23 countries were expected to meet last year amid concerns about the war in Ukraine.

Spain, which ranked last among Nato members for the share of GDP it contributed to the military, previously said it would reach that target by 2029.

Mr Sanchez emphasised Spain’s commitment to European security and to backing Ukraine — though he stated that the security threats faced by the southern European nation were of a different nature than what European allies on the bloc’s eastern front face from Russia.

Still, he said, “it’s clear that we all have to make an effort and an accelerated effort”.

Though he did not name Mr Trump, the Spanish leader on Thursday argued for a stronger, more unified Europe, saying that “while some (leaders) raise walls and tariffs, we build bridges and close trade agreements”.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made comments that appeared to backtrack on previous support for Ukraine joining Nato.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives to speak with the media during an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, (Omar Havana/AP)

She argued that extending the alliance’s mutual defence guarantees to Ukraine without granting it membership would ensure “stable, lasting and effective security”.

Sweden on Friday marked its first anniversary as a member of Nato, with posts on social platform X, formerly Twitter, from Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Neither mentioned Mr Trump’s comments but focused on “a more secure Sweden and a stronger Nato”.