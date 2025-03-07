European leaders commit to bolstering defences

European Union leaders have committed to working together to bolster the continent’s defences and to free up hundreds of billions of euros for security.

The agreement comes after US President Donald Trump’s repeated warnings that he would cut them adrift to face the threat of Russia alone.

Emergency talks in Brussels on Thursday saw EU leaders explore new ways to beef up their security and ensure future protection for Ukraine.

“Today history is being written,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after the summit ended.

She said the 27 EU leaders are “determined to ensure Europe’s security and to act with the scale, the speed and the resolve that this situation demands. We are determined to invest more, to invest better and to invest faster together.”

The pledge underscored a sea change in geopolitics spurred on by Mr Trump, who has undermined 80 years of co-operation based on the understanding that the US would help protect European nations following the Second World War.

The leaders signed off on a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries can increase their military spending. They also urged the European Commission to seek new ways “to facilitate significant defence spending” in all member states, a statement said.

The EU’s executive branch estimates that around 650 billion euros (£544 billion) could be freed up that way.

The leaders also took note of a commission offer of loans worth 150 billion euros (£125 billion) to buy new military equipment and invited EU headquarters staff “to examine this proposal as a matter of urgency”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Antonio Costa, centre, address a media conference after the talks (Omar Havana/AP)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch supporter of Mr Trump and considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Europe, refused to endorse part of the summit statement in favour of Ukraine.

But the 26 other EU leaders approved the bloc’s stance that there can be no negotiations on a peace deal without Ukraine and that the Europeans must be involved in any talks involving their security.

The Europeans have so far been sidelined in the US-led negotiations with Russia.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said three years of war in Ukraine and a shift in attitudes in Washington “pose entirely new challenges for us, and Europe must take up this challenge… and it must win.”

“We will arm ourselves faster, smarter and more efficiently than Russia,” he said.

In other developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said talks between Ukraine and the US on ending the war will take place in Saudi Arabia next week.

In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet the country’s crown prince and his team would stay on to hold talks with US officials.

He welcomed the plan to loosen budget rules and expressed hopes that some of the new spending could be used to strengthen Ukraine’s own defence industry, which can produce weapons more cheaply than elsewhere in Europe and closer to the battlefields where they are needed.

Belgium’s King Philippe, right, greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky before a meeting at the Royal Palace in Brussels (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo/AP)

“We are very thankful that we are not alone, and these are not just words. We feel it. It’s very important,” Mr Zelensky said, looking far more relaxed among Europe’s leaders in Brussels than almost a week ago when he received a verbal lashing from Trump in Washington.

Friedrich Merz, the likely next chancellor of Germany, and summit chairman Antonio Costa discussed ways to fortify Europe’s defences on a short deadline.

Mr Merz pushed plans this week to loosen his nation’s rules on running up debt to allow for higher defence spending.

“Spend, spend, spend on defence and deterrence. That’s the most important message,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.

The short-term benefits of the budget plan offered by Mrs von der Leyen were not obvious.

Most of the increased defence spending would have to come from national budgets at a time when many countries are already overburdened with debt.

Part of the proposal includes measures to ensure struggling member states will not be punished for going too deep into the red if additional spending is earmarked for defence.

“Europe faces a clear and present danger, and therefore Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself,” Mrs von der Leyen said.