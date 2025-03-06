Vatican plans next medical update on pope on Saturday as Francis remains stable

Pope Francis remains in a stable condition with no new respiratory crises or fever and worked from hospital on Thursday as he recovers from double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

Given the stability of Francis’ condition, doctors said they did not expect to provide a new medical update until Saturday. His prognosis remains guarded, meaning he is not out of danger.

The Vatican said Francis continued respiratory and other physical therapy on Thursday, and worked, rested and prayed from the 10th floor papal suite at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery.

Candles and flowers for Pope Francis are laid in front of the hospital where he is being treated (Andrew Medichini/AP)

He has been transitioning to receiving high-flow oxygen with a nasal tube during the day.

His routine now includes physical therapy, along with treatment for double pneumonia and respiratory therapy, Vatican officials said.

The 88-year-old, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been stable for three full days after suffering a pair of respiratory crises on Monday.

Meanwhile, Francis recorded an audio greeting on Thursday to thank people for their prayers as he continued his recovery from double pneumonia.

The audio was to be broadcast at the start of the evening rosary prayer in St Peter’s Square, Vatican officials said.

The Vatican said the evening rosary prayer for Francis would be presided over by Cardinal Angel Fernandez Artime, the deputy official in charge of the Vatican’s department for religious orders.

The department is actually headed by Sister Simona Brambilla, the first-ever nun named as prefect of a major Holy See office.

But when Francis appointed her in January, he simultaneously named Cardinal Artime as “pro-prefect” in a sign that he foresaw there were some functions that only an ordained priest can perform.