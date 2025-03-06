New Zealand senior diplomat in UK loses job over Trump remarks

New Zealand’s most senior envoy to the United Kingdom has lost his job over remarks he made about US President Donald Trump at an event in London, New Zealand’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Phil Goff, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the UK, made the comments at an event held by the international affairs think tank Chatham House in London on Tuesday.

Mr Goff asked a question from the audience of the guest speaker, Finland’s foreign minister Elina Valtonen, in which he said he had been re-reading a famous speech by British wartime leader Winston Churchill from 1938, when the future prime minister was a lawmaker in the government of Neville Chamberlain.

Mr Churchill’s speech rebuked Britain’s signing of the Munich Agreement with Adolf Hitler, allowing Germany to annex part of Czechoslovakia. Mr Goff quoted Mr Churchill as saying to Mr Chamberlain: “You had the choice between war and dishonour. You chose dishonour, yet you will have war.”

Then-Auckland Mayor Phil Goff talks to the media in Auckland in 2021 (Ricky Wilson/STUFF/AP)

He then asked Ms Valtonen: “President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?”

As the audience chuckled at the New Zealand envoy’s question, Ms Valtonen said she would “limit myself” to saying that Mr Churchill “has made very timeless remarks”, according to video of the event published by New Zealand news outlets.

He speech was billed as covering Finland’s approach to European security at an event entitled Keeping the peace on Nato’s longest border with Russia.

In response to questions from reporters, foreign minister Winston Peters said Mr Goff’s remarks were “disappointing” and made the envoy’s position “untenable”.

“When you are in that position you represent the government and the policies of the day,” Mr Peters said. “You’re not able to free think, you are the face of New Zealand.

“We have asked the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bede Corry, to now work through with Mr Goff the upcoming leadership transition at the New Zealand High Commission in London.”

Officials were “in discussion with High Commissioner Goff about his return to New Zealand”, according to a written statement.

Mr Goff has been New Zealand’s envoy to the UK since January 2023. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former prime minister Helen Clark — who was Mr Goff’s boss during his time as a minister — denounced his sacking in a post on X, where she wrote the episode was “a very thin excuse” for removing a “highly respected” former foreign minister from his diplomatic role.