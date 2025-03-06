Most tariffs on Canada and Mexico likely to be delayed – US commerce secretary

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has said that President Donald Trump will “likely” suspend 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for most products and services for a month, broadening an exemption that was granted on Wednesday only to cars.

In an interview on CNBC, Mr Lutnick said the one-month delay in the import taxes “will likely cover all USMCA-compliant goods and services”, referring to the trade agreement Mr Trump negotiated in his last term that replaced Nafta.

Mr Lutnick estimated that more than half of what the US imports from those two countries would be eligible for the exemption.

Mr Lutnick said the reprieve will only last until April 2, when the Trump administration plans to impose reciprocal tariffs, in which the US will impose import taxes on other countries to match the ones they have on US exports.

Howard Lutnick said Donald Trump will ‘likely’ suspend 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for most products and services for a month (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Yet he also said that if the two countries do not make enough progress limiting the shipment of fentanyl into the United States, the 25% tariffs could be reapplied in a month as well.

“Hopefully we will announce this today — USMCA-compliant goods will not have a tariff for the next month until April 2,” Mr Lutnick said.

His comments come as Mr Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff threats have impacted financial markets, lowered consumer confidence, and enveloped many businesses in an uncertain atmosphere that could delay hiring and investment.

US markets bounced off their lows for the day shortly after Mr Lutnick spoke.

Mr Lutnick added that Mr Trump is expected to speak with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum later and could make an announcement afterwards.