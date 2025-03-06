Actress Pamela Bach, the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, dies aged 62

Actress Pamela Bach, the ex-wife of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, has died aged 62.

The Los Angeles medical examiner’s office reports that she died on Wednesday and the cause is still under investigation.

Also known as Pamela Hasselhoff, Bach appeared on The Young And The Restless and met her future husband on the set of his series Knight Rider.

David Hasselhoff was married to Pamela Bach (AP)

She also appeared on Baywatch.

Bach and Hasselhoff were married in December 1989, and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

Hasselhoff filed for divorce in January 2006 and the former couple had a contentious split. In 2018, David Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts.