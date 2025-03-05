Trump takes credit for ‘swift and unrelenting action’ in address to Congress

President Donald Trump took credit for “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy as he updated Congress and the American people on his turbulent first few weeks in office.

Tuesday’s joint address to Congress was the latest marker in Mr Trump’s takeover of the nation’s capital, where the Republican-led House and Senate have done little to restrain the president as he and his allies work to slash the size of the federal government and remake America’s place in the world.

With a tight grip on his party, the president has been emboldened to take sweeping actions after overcoming impeachments in his first term and criminal prosecutions in between his two administrations.

“It has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action,” he said of his opening weeks in office. “The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it.”

Democrat Representative Al Green is removed from the chamber as Donald Trump speaks (Win McNamee/Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Trump, who has billionaire adviser Elon Musk orchestrating his efforts to slash the size and scope of the federal government, said he is working to “reclaim democracy from this unaccountable bureaucracy” and threatened federal workers anew with firings if they resist his agenda.

Mr Musk, who was seated in the House gallery, received a pair of standing ovations from Republicans in the chamber, as Mr Trump exaggerated and shared false claims about alleged government “abuse” uncovered by the Tesla and SpaceX founder and his team.

The president repeated false claims that tens of millions of dead people over 100 years old are receiving Social Security payments, prompting some Democrats to shout “Not true!” and “Those are lies!”

Democrats made an immediate display of dissent with stone faces, placards calling out “lies” and Texas Representative Al Green’s ejection from the House chamber after heckling Mr Trump that he had “no mandate to cut Medicaid”.

After several interruptions, House Speaker Mike Johnson jumped in and called for decorum to be restored in the chamber as Republicans shouted “USA” to drown out the cries from the other side of the aisle. Mr Johnson then ordered Mr Green be removed from the chamber.

“It’s worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up” to Mr Trump, Mr Green told reporters after being thrown out of the chamber.

Other Democrats held up signs criticising like “Save Medicaid” and “Protect Veterans” during Mr Trump’s remarks, seeking to drive public awareness to elements of his agenda they believed might offer them a pathway back to the majority.

“Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families,” Mr Trump said. He promised to organise the federal government to lower costs on eggs and energy, although he offered scant details.

Elon Musk gestures as Mr Trump addresses a joint session of Congress (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Trump seemed prepared to double down on his trade war, which experts have warned will raise prices for consumers.

“Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we tax them,” he said.

A 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico went into effect early on Tuesday — ostensibly to secure greater co-operation to tackle fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration — triggering immediate retaliation and sparking fears of a wider trade war. Mr Trump also raised tariffs on goods from China to 20%.

Outside Washington, the latest round of public protests against Mr Trump and his administration on Tuesday saw loosely co-ordinated groups held demonstrations at parks, state houses and public grounds as protesters gathered in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

They condemned his presidency as dangerous and un-American, although they cited a wide variety of actions they wanted to push back against, including the government cuts, Mr Trump’s tariffs and his stance on Ukraine.