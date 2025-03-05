Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas to release remaining hostages held in Gaza

US President Donald Trump has issued what he called a “last warning” to Hamas to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza.

He issued the sharply worded message after the White House confirmed he had recently dispatched an envoy for unprecedented direct talks with the militant group.

Mr Trump, in a statement on his Truth Social platform soon after meeting at the White House with eight former hostages, added that he was “sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job”.

“Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you,” Mr Trump posted. “Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!”

The pointed language from Mr Trump came after the White House said on Wednesday that US officials have engaged in “ongoing talks and discussions” with Hamas officials, stepping away from a long-held US policy of not directly engaging in the militant group.

Confirmation of the talks in the Qatari capital Doha came as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains in the balance.

It is the first known direct engagement between the US and Hamas since the State Department designated the group a foreign terrorist organisation in 1997.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to provide details on the substance of the talks but said Mr Trump has authorised his envoys to “talk to anyone”.

Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries have served as mediators with Hamas for the US and Israel since the group launched the attack on Israel on October 7 2023 that sparked the war.

“Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is (a) good faith, effort to do what’s right for the American people,” she said.

Ms Leavitt added that Israel has been consulted about the direct engagement with Hamas officials, but noted that there are “American lives at stake”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office offered a terse acknowledgement of the US-Hamas talks.

“Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas,” the prime minister’s office said.

Israeli officials say about 24 living hostages – including Edan Alexander, an American citizen – as well as the bodies of at least 35 others are believed to still be held in Gaza.

Adam Boehler, Mr Trump’s nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, participated in the direct talks with Hamas.

The talks, which took place last month, focused mainly on the release of American hostages, and a potential end of the war without Hamas in power in Gaza, according to a Hamas official.

The official added that no progress was made but “the step itself is promising” and more talks are expected. Egyptian and Qatari mediators helped arrange the talks.

The direct engagement comes as continuation of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains uncertain.

Mr Trump has signalled that he has no intentions of pushing Mr Netanyahu away from a return to combat if Hamas does not agree to terms of a new ceasefire proposal, which the Israelis have billed as being drafted by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

The new plan would require Hamas to release half its remaining hostages – the militant group’s main bargaining chip – in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.

Israel made no mention of releasing more Palestinian prisoners – a key component of the first phase.

The talks between US and Hamas officials was first reported by the news site Axios.