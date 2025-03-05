Three skiers feared dead after avalanche in Alaska

Three skiers who had flown by helicopter to a remote mountain range were swept away by an avalanche and were likely killed under the weight of snow nearly as deep as a 10-storey building, Alaska state troopers said.

If the deaths are confirmed it would be the deadliest US avalanche since three climbers were killed in a slide in Washington’s Cascade Mountains two years ago.

While troopers have not been able to assess the site yet, “based on the information provided by the operator, unfortunately, we do not believe that any of the three missing persons survived the avalanche”, Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska state troopers, said.

The avalanche happened late Tuesday afternoon near the skiing community of Girdwood, located about 40 miles south of Anchorage, said Mr McDaniel.

The Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska (Mark Thiessen/AP)

Guides from the heli-skiing company attempted to locate the skiers. Using avalanche beacons, the guides identified a probable area where the skiers were buried, at a depth of 40 feet to 100 feet, Mr McDaniel said.

“The guides were unable to recover the three skiers due to the depth. Due to considerable avalanche risk in this area and limited daylight, no further recovery operations were conducted on March 4,” he said.

“If weather and conditions allow for it, troopers plan to assess avalanche conditions from the air and determine recovery options with individuals that have experience making avalanche recoveries.”

The avalanche site is eight miles north-east of the airport in Girdwood.

Girdwood is the skiing capital of Alaska, and home to the Alyeska Resort, at the base of Mount Alyeska, where people downhill ski or snowboard amid stunning views.

Heli-skiing is using a helicopter to reach the top of a mountain in remote areas where there are no ski-lifts, and a person either skis or snowboards down the mountain.

Each winter, 25 to 30 people die in avalanches in the US, according to the National Avalanche Centre.