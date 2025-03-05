Pope resting after sleeping through the night with ventilation mask

The Pope is resting after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he undergoes hospital treatment for double pneumonia.

In its latest update, the Vatican said that the Pope rested well overnight, waking up shortly after 8am (7am GMT).

Francis remains in stable condition, with a guarded prognosis, meaning he is not out of danger.

The 88-year-old, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery.

On Tuesday, he was breathing with just the help of supplemental oxygen after respiratory crises a day earlier, but resumed using a ventilation mask at night, the Vatican said.

Francis was admitted to hospital on February 14, and the stay is the longest of his 12-year papacy.