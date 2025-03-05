Nasa powers down two instruments on twin Voyager spacecraft to save power

Nasa is switching off two science instruments on its long-running twin Voyager spacecraft to save power.

The space agency said an instrument on Voyager 2 that measures charged particles and cosmic rays will shut off later this month.

Last week, Nasa powered down an instrument on Voyager 1 designed to study cosmic rays.

The energy-saving moves were necessary to extend their missions, said Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd at the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The ‘Sounds of Earth’ record being mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft (Nasa via AP)

The twin spacecraft launched in 1977 and are currently in interstellar space, or the space between stars.

Voyager 1 discovered a thin ring around Jupiter and several of Saturn’s moons, and Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to visit Uranus and Neptune.

Each spacecraft still has three instruments apiece to study the sun’s protective bubble and the swathe of space beyond.

Voyager 1 is more than 15 billion miles from Earth and Voyager 2 is more than 13 billion miles away.