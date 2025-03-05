Macron to confer with allies on protecting Europe with French nuclear deterrent

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will confer with European allies on the idea of using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia.

Mr Macron made the comments in a televised address to the nation.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Emmanuel Macron said the use of France’s nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president (Justin Tallis/PA)

Mr Macron described Russia as a “threat to France and Europe”, and said he had decided “to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent”.

He said the use of France’s nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president.

EU leaders are set to address the issue of nuclear deterrence, among other issues, during a special summit in Brussels on Thursday, focusing on support for Ukraine and European defence.

Mr Macron also said he hoped to convince US President Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on imports from Europe.