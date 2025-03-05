Crowds flock to see lava fountains erupt from Hawaii volcano

Lava from a volcano in Hawaii has shot into the sky in tall fountains that were expected to grow even bigger as part of an off-and-on eruption.

The eruption began on December 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big island.

What began on Tuesday morning with sporadic, small flows became continuous fountaining in the afternoon, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

A volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii is erupting again (United States Geological Survey via AP)

They reached 150 to 165 feet and were expected to grow.

A webcam showed a vigorous fountain of bright red lava.

No residential areas have been threatened by the eruption. People have been flocking to sites inside the park for views of the fiery show.

The length of time for each fountaining episode has varied from several hours to several days.

Episodes have been separated by pauses lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to the observatory.