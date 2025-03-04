Trudeau condemns Trump’s tariffs and says US is appeasing Putin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called American tariffs “very dumb” and said that US President Donald Trump is appeasing Russia while launching a trade war against Canada.

In a blunt news conference during his final days in office, Mr Trudeau said that Canada would plaster retaliatory tariffs on more than 100 billion dollars of American goods in response to Mr Trump’s 25% tariffs.

“Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” a visibly angry Mr Trudeau said.

Mr Trump imposed tariffs against Washington’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin.

Just after midnight, Mr Trump put 25% taxes, or tariffs, on Mexican and Canadian imports, though he limited the levy to 10% on Canadian energy.

President Donald Trump (Ben Curtis/AP)

Mr Trudeau addressed Mr Trump directly by his first name.

“I want to speak directly to one specific American, Donald,” Mr Trudeau said.

“It’s not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do.”

Mr Trudeau also addressed the American public, saying Canada does not want this trade war but Mr Trump has chosen to do this to them.

“How do Americans feel about jettisoning ones friends and allies in favour of a country that has never wished Americans well and continues to act in ways that harm the global economy and specifically the American economy and American values and principles,” Mr Trudeau said of Russia.

Mr Trudeau mused about what Mr Trump is trying to do.

“He said a number of times that his goal is to ruin the Canadian economy, so that he can move on to annex the country. That’s what he wants,” Mr Trudeau said.

Mr Trudeau said that will never happen.

“Let us not fool ourselves about what he seems to be wanting,” Mr Trudeau said. “We will never be the 51st state.”

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the US, our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!”

Mr Trump has threatened Canada’s sovereignty, provoking anger in the country. Canadian hockey fans have been booing the American national anthem at recent NHL games.

Mr Trudeau channelled the betrayal that many Canadians are feeling.

“Canadians are hurt. Canadians are angry. We are going to choose to not go on vacation in Florida,” Mr Trudeau said.

“We are going to choose to try and buy Canadian products … and yeah we’re probably going to keep booing the American anthem.”

The premier of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, said that he would issue a 25% export tax on electricity sold to the US and may later cut it off completely if the American tariffs persist.

Ontario powered 1.5 million homes in the US in 2023 in Michigan, New York and Minnesota.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also told The Associated Press that he would stop the sale of nickel and rare minerals to the US.

Ontario and other provinces already began removing American alcohol brands from government store shelves. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario sells nearly 687 million dollars worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers every year.