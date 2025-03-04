At least three Serbian MPs hurt as smoke bombs and flares thrown in parliament

At least three MPs were injured on Tuesday after chaos erupted in Serbia’s parliament, where smoke bombs and flares were thrown.

Politicians were scheduled to vote on a law that would increase funding for university education, but opposition parties insisted the session was illegal and should first confirm the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and his government.

The parliamentary chaos started about an hour after the session started, with opposition blowing whistles and holding up a banner reading “Serbia has risen so the regime would fall!”

Opposition politicians held up banners which read ‘general strike’ during the parliamentary session (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Video footage from the assembly hall showed a clash first between politicians, and later flares and smoke bombs being thrown. Serbian media said eggs and water bottles were also thrown. Officials later said three people had been injured in the disturbance.

Parliamentary speaker Ana Brnabic accused the opposition of being a “terrorist gang”. She said one of the injured politicians was in a serious condition.

The incident reflects a deep political crisis in the Balkan country where months-long anti-corruption protests have rattled a populist government.

A politician was helped by medics following the incident (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Mr Vucevic resigned the post in January as authorities faced swelling protests over a collapse in November of a concrete canopy in the Serbia’s north that killed 15 people and which critics blamed on rampant corruption.

Parliament must confirm the prime minister’s resignation for it to take effect.

Opposition parties have insisted that the government has no authority to pass new laws.