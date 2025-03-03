Two killed as car is rammed into crowd in German city of Mannheim

A driver rammed a car into a crowd in the south-western German city of Mannheim, killing two people and injuring several others, police said.

A suspect was in custody, police said, later adding that “indications of a second perpetrator cannot be confirmed at this stage of the investigation”.

They said there was no more danger to the public.

Police would not immediately characterise the incident as an attack.

Cars have been used as deadly weapons in several acts of violence in recent months in Germany.

The driver is a 40-year-old German from the nearby state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Thomas Strobl, the state interior minister of Baden-Wurttemberg, where Mannheim is based, told German news agency dpa.

Fire department and police officers stand by (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said a driver drove into people on Paradeplatz, a pedestrianised street, around noon, when workers arrive for lunch breaks.

Local media reported a carnival market was taking place, meaning more visitors than usual in Mannheim, which has a population of 326,000.

Mannheim University Hospital said they were treating three people from the crash, two adults and a child, German news agency dpa reported.

It was not immediately clear whether other hospitals received patients.

A police officer secures a street in the city centre (Rene Priebe/dpa/AP)

Images from the scene showed parts of the downtown area cordoned off, with a heavy police presence.

Police gathered round a badly damaged black car.

Friedrich Merz, who will likely become Germany’s next chancellor, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that “the incident — as well as the terrible acts of the past few months — is an urgent reminder that we must do everything we can to prevent such acts”.

Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that “we mourn with the families of the victims of a senseless act of violence”.

Last month, a two-year-old girl and her mother died two days after they were injured in a car-ramming attack on a union demonstration in Munich.

A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested, and prosecutors said he appeared to have an Islamic extremist motive.

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany (Rene Priebe/dpa via AP)

Last year, six people were killed and more than 200 injured when a car slammed into a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

The suspect, who was arrested, is a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative For Germany party.