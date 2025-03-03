Russia relishes Trump-Zelensky spat and accuses Ukraine of warmongering

A spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has come as a windfall for the Kremlin, raising Moscow’s hopes for a halt in US assistance to Kyiv even as Russian troops seek to extend their gains in Ukraine.

The Oval Office meeting on Friday that exploded in acrimony when Mr Trump and US vice president JD Vance accused Mr Zelensky of refusing to negotiate peace and berated him for being ungrateful for US support so far has cast doubts over the future of US-Ukrainian relations.

The Kremlin was quick to cast the White House encounter as a proof of Mr Zelensky’s reluctance to negotiate an end to the three-year conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with the head of Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, during their meeting at the Kremlin (Mikhail Metzel via AP)

“What happened in the White House on Friday certainly showed how difficult it will be to get on the path to a Ukrainian settlement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The Kyiv regime and Zelensky do not want peace, they want the war to continue.”

He claimed that the White House blow-up has proven President Vladimir Putin’s statements about Kyiv’s refusal to hold peace talks.

Mr Putin, who sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, has declared his openness for peace but demanded that Ukraine abandon its bid to join Nato and withdraw its troops from the four regions that Russia illegally annexed in 2022 but never fully captured.

“President Putin was right when he said that despite the openness of the Russian side to the negotiation process, these good intentions run into the unwillingness of the Kyiv regime to maintain such dynamics,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

“We saw this to the full extent in Washington. In this situation, of course, Washington’s efforts and Moscow’s readiness alone will clearly not be enough, a crucial element is missing.”

– Denigrating Zelensky

Mr Peskov said that Mr Putin watched the “unprecedented” White House encounter and “took what happened into account”.

“As a minimum, Zelensky has shown an utter lack of diplomatic skills,” Mr Peskov told reporters.

President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington DC (Ben Curtis/AP)

Commenting on the Ukrainian leader’s refusal to recognise any loss of territory, Mr Peskov said it reflected his reluctance to recognise the battlefield situation.

“You have to be blind not to see it,” he declared.

Other Russian officials were even less diplomatic.

Dmitry Medvedev, a deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Mr Putin, relished what he called a “fierce scolding” and a “slap in the face” for Mr Zelensky and voiced hope for a quick end to US military aid for Ukraine.

Pro-Kremlin media and commentators derided Mr Zelensky’s attire and his negotiating style and described the meeting as a disaster for Ukraine.

“Trump wiped his feet on Zelensky and Ukraine like a doormat,” commented hardline ideologue Alexander Dugin.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky pauses during an interview with Fox News (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

“Zelensky was thrown out of the White House like a garbage alley cat,” gloated pro-Kremlin military analyst Igor Korotchenko.

Russia’s flagship Sunday news show dedicated more than a third of its airtime — almost an hour — to the Trump-Zelensky clash, with anchor Dmitry Kiselyov mocking Zelensky for sporting his usual military-style garb at the White House and saying the Ukrainian leader “looked like a loser” and “made a scene” in the Oval Office.

– Assailing Europe

Mr Kiselyov also blasted EU leaders for seeking to prolong the fighting and suggested that a rift between the US and its European allies could potentially erode the influence of Nato and the EU on the global arena.

“Right now everything is being decided within a new big triangle – Russia-China-the United States. It is in this triangle where a new world order will be developed,” Mr Kiselyov mused, dismissing Sunday’s summit of European allies in London as “almost clandestine” and pointless.

Commenting on the London summit, Mr Peskov said it reflected the European reluctance to negotiate peace.

“There is a group of countries that represent the party of war, which are declaring their readiness to continue to support Ukraine in a sense of supporting the war and ensuring the continuation of the hostilities,” Mr Peskov said.

European leaders with President Volodymyr Zelensky during a summit on Ukraine in London (Christophe Ena via AP)

“There were statements made about the need to urgently provide an increased level of funding for Ukraine – clearly not for a peace plan but for the continuation of military operations.”

He added that European leaders will face a daunting task of trying to mend a rift between Washington DC and Kyiv.

“It’s clear that someone will have to make a considerable effort in terms of dialogue with Washington in order to somehow neutralise the probably unpleasant aftertaste that probably remained in the White House after talking with Zelensky,” he said.

Mr Medvedev, a former liberal-leaning Russian president who has become one of the most hawkish Kremlin officials, denounced the London summit as “the anti-Trump Russophobic coven,” declaring that “they want to continue the war till the last Ukrainian!”

A participant holds a sign reading ‘Europe, can you protect yourself?’ during an anti-Putin demonstration in Berlin (Hannes P Albert/dpa via AP)

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov assailed Kyiv’s European allies for defying Mr Trump’s push for peace and described Europe as a birthplace of conflict.

“During the past 500 years, all tragedies of the world originated in Europe or were linked to European politics,” he said in televised comments.

Mr Lavrov, who has previously warned that Moscow would not accept peacekeepers from any Nato members in case of a potential peace deal, has dismissed French and British proposals to deploy such a force as “impudent”.

“This plan for the deployment of ‘peacekeepers’ to Ukraine is the continuation of efforts to incite the Kyiv regime to wage a war against us,” he said.

– Russia to press on with military action

Mr Peskov emphasised that after Mr Trump’s call with Mr Putin last month and US-Russian talk in Saudi Arabia, Moscow will continue negotiations with Washington DC on normalising ties, focusing on efforts to ensure the normal operations of the embassies after years of expulsions of diplomats.

“At the same time, the Russian side will continue the special military operation to achieve the goals that have been set from the start,” Mr Peskov said, using the Kremlin’s term for the war in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to launch a long-range drone in an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Many commentators in Moscow said that Europe would not be able to provide Ukraine with enough weapons if the US cuts military aid.

“Europe says it will never abandon Ukraine, but it lacks resources to replace America,” Fyodor Lukyanov, the head of Moscow-based Council for Foreign and Defence Policies, observed in an analysis.

“An attempt at peaceful settlement has been thwarted,” Mr Lukyanov said. “It paves the way for the next stage of using force, probably in a tougher way.”