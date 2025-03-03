One killed and four wounded in stabbing attack in Israeli city of Haifa

A man in his 60s has been killed and four other people were wounded in a stabbing attack in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, police said.

Israeli authorities said the assailant was killed in the incident on Monday.

Police said they were treating the stabbing in a central transit hub as a militant attack.

A security guard and a civilian killed the attacker, who police said was an Arab citizen of Israel who had recently returned to Israel after some time abroad.

The attack took place as regional tensions are high over the ceasefire in Gaza.

Militant group Hamas praised the attack but stopped short of claiming responsibility for it.