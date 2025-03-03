Netanyahu apologises to Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologised to a freed Israeli hostage for taking so long to secure his release.

Eli Sharabi was released last month as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

According to a statement from Mr Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli leader told him: “I am sorry that it took us so long. We fought hard to get you out.”

Benjamin Netanyahu (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

A gaunt looking Mr Sharabi was released after 16 months in captivity to discover that his wife and two teenage daughters had been killed in Hamas’s attack on October 7 2023.

Mr Sharabi, who has spoken of the tough conditions in captivity, is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

Mr Netanyahu said the meeting is important and Mr Sharabi responded, according to the statement, that perhaps “with joint efforts, we will bring this whole saga to an end”.