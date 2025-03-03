Austria’s new government takes office after five-month wait

Christian Stocker has been sworn in as Austrian chancellor as a new government took office after a five-month wait following elections in September.

The three-party coalition will have to deal with rising unemployment, a recession and a creaking budget.

The coalition agreement, presented on Thursday after the longest negotiations in post-Second World War Austria, also foresees strict new asylum rules in the European Union country of nine million people.

This is the country’s first three-party government, bringing together Mr Stocker’s conservative Austrian People’s Party, the centre-left Social Democrats and the liberal Neos.

The alliance in the political centre came together at the second attempt after the far-right Freedom Party emerged as the strongest political force in a parliamentary election on September 29.