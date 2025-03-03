Shropshire Star
Close

Austria’s new government takes office after five-month wait

The coalition agreement foresees strict new asylum rules in the European Union country of nine million people.

By contributor Associated Press Reporters
Published
Christian Stocker
Christian Stocker of the Austrian People’s Party (Heinz-Peter Bader/AP)

Christian Stocker has been sworn in as Austrian chancellor as a new government took office after a five-month wait following elections in September.

The three-party coalition will have to deal with rising unemployment, a recession and a creaking budget.

The coalition agreement, presented on Thursday after the longest negotiations in post-Second World War Austria, also foresees strict new asylum rules in the European Union country of nine million people.

This is the country’s first three-party government, bringing together Mr Stocker’s conservative Austrian People’s Party, the centre-left Social Democrats and the liberal Neos.

The alliance in the political centre came together at the second attempt after the far-right Freedom Party emerged as the strongest political force in a parliamentary election on September 29.

Similar stories
Most popular