Two killed and several injured in Russian drone attacks in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed one person and injured six, according to local officials.

Also in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Sunday – an area mostly occupied by Russia early in the war but later partially retaken by Ukrainian forces – a man was killed in another drone attack 35 miles away in a village on the right bank of the Dnieper River, regional head Oleksandr Prokudin said.

On the other side of the river, Moscow-appointed officials in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson said two people had died in Ukrainian shelling on Sunday.

Moscow sent 79 drones into Ukraine overnight into Sunday, Ukrainian officials said. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 63 drones were destroyed and 16 were “lost”, likely having been electronically jammed.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday morning that 62 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russia over the previous 24 hours.

The developments come as Britain hosts a summit of European leaders to shore up support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with President Donald Trump that left many uncertain where the once-staunch allies stand.

European leaders are meeting to shore up support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Sunday that Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has already said that sending European peacekeepers to Ukraine, as could be the case under a deal, would amount to a continuation of Europe’s “incitement” of Ukraine to wage war against Russia.

In comments published on the foreign ministry’s website, Mr Lavrov said European leaders “want to prop up (Zelensky) with their ‘bayonets’ in the form of peacekeeping units”.

Mr Lavrov also commented on the warming US-Russia relations, describing negotiations between senior diplomats of both countries and other officials in Saudi Arabia in February as “a completely normal conversation between two delegations”.

He added: “We will never think alike on every issue of world politics. We acknowledged this in Riyadh.

“Two serious countries simply sat down to talk about where they are going wrong, and what their predecessor messed up in four years,” he added, accusing the Biden administration of “destroying all channels of contact without exception”.