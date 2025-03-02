Black bear rescued from abuse and relocated in Pakistan

A black bear called Rocky has been rescued from abuse in Pakistan’s east and relocated to the capital for medical treatment, a welfare organisation has said.

The bear, who is seven, had been kept illegally in Punjab province and abused in 35 fights.

Local authorities intervened to move him to a safer facility, but that facility could not give him the care he needed and officials relocated Rocky to Islamabad.

A team from Four Paws travelled to Pakistan to help Rocky, and vets operated on him on Sunday.

“We were able to release and cut the chain and nose ring,” Dr Amir Khalil said.

“His condition is physically good, but he suffered. He has a fracture in the jaw and has no teeth. We have several wounds on the ear because of the fights and biting by dogs.”

Khalil said bear fighting is illegal in Pakistan but it is still practised in some parts of the country.

Pakistan has a troubled history with animal welfare. Last December, an elephant died at a safari park less than two weeks after being reunited with her sister. It was the latest tragedy to affect elephants in captivity in Pakistan.

In 2020, a pair of sick and badly neglected dancing Himalayan brown bears left a notorious zoo in Islamabad for a sanctuary in Jordan.