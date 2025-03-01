Pope Francis stable a day after respiratory crisis, Vatican says

Pope Francis remains in a stable condition a day after a respiratory crisis, and spent long periods of the day off the non-invasive ventilation he needed to recover with less intensive high-flow supplemental oxygen.

Francis had no further episodes of bronchial spasms, no fever, was feeding himself and continued his respiratory physiotherapy, actively co-operating, the Vatican said in a statement.

The 88-year-old pope had a good response in his blood gas levels even during the “long periods” he was off the ventilator and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen.

People shelter from the rain as they pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

But his prognosis remains guarded.

“The Holy Father is always vigilant” and aware of what is going on around him, the statement said, adding that he received the Eucharist and spent time in prayer.

The comparatively positive update came after Francis suffered a setback on Friday in his two-week battle against pneumonia.

Francis had a coughing fit in which he also inhaled vomit.

Doctors aspirated the vomit and placed Francis on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, a mask that pumps oxygen into his lungs.

They said the episode resulted in a “sudden worsening of the respiratory picture”.

The pope remained conscious and alert at all times and co-operated with the manoeuvres to help him recover.

The fact that Francis on Saturday was able to use just high-flow oxygen for long periods, without any significant effect on the levels of oxygen in his blood, was a sign his respiratory function was improving.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into pneumonia in both lungs.