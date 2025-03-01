Karla Sofia Gascon in attendance as Emilia Perez wins big at French Oscars

Under-fire actress Karla Sofia Gascon has made a rare public appearance at a movie awards ceremony as Oscar contender Emilia Perez was named the best French film of the year.

Jacques Audiard’s musical is one of the most celebrated films of the year, but it has been criticised for its depiction of Mexican culture and engulfed in controversy because of Gascon’s previous social media posts disparaging Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

Gascon was nominated in the best actress category along with co-star Zoe Saldana at the Cesars awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Zoe Saldana poses for photographers (Thomas Padilla/AP)

They did not win the award but the event in Paris was a triumph for Emilia Perez, which took seven trophies.

Audiard, who has condemned Gascon’s comments, thanked his “marvellous team” and his actresses.

“When I say my team it’s not in the sense of ownership, but a declaration of love,” he said.

“The same goes for the actresses. My darling Zoe, my darling Karla, Adriana (Paz), who is not here, Selena (Gomez), who is not here. I loved working with you, I love you.”

Jacques Audiard poses after receiving awards for Emilia Perez (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Old posts from Gascon‘s X account resurfaced in January, going as far back as 2016, that took aim at Muslims’ dress, language and culture in her native Spain. She also suggested Islam should be banned.

And less than a month after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in 2020, Gascon said he was a drug addict who “very few people ever cared” for.

Gascon, who stars as the titular transgender ex-cartel boss in Emilia Perez, has withdrawn from promoting the film which has 13 Oscar nominations.

If it manages to steer through the backlash and become a big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, it would hand Netflix its first best picture win.

Gascon is the first openly trans actor nominated for best actress and a win would be even more historic, although her chances of taking the award now appear slim.

The actress, who has issued an apology for her old posts, attended the 50th anniversary of the Cesars ceremony presided over by Catherine Deneuve at the Olympia theatre in Paris.

Catherine Deneuve speaks during the 50th Cesar Awards (Christophe Ena/AP)

She wore a black dress and posed for photographers but did not speak to reporters.

Saldana also made the dash to Paris before she takes to the Oscars carpet as the favourite to take the best supporting actress award.

In Paris, the Cesar for best actress went to French star Hafsia Herzi for her performance in Borgo.

Best actor went to Karim Leklou for his performance in Le Roman De Jim (Jim’s Story).

Julia Roberts was also in Paris on Friday to receive an honorary Cesar for her career achievements. She was called on to the stage by Clive Owen, with whom she starred in Closer and Duplicity, and was treated to a standing ovation.