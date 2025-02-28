Zelensky leaves White House without signing deal after explosive Trump meeting

President Volodymyr Zelensky has left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal with the US that Donald Trump had suggested was a condition for future support for Ukraine.

His departure on Friday afternoon came after Mr Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Ukraine’s leader during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office, berating him for “gambling with millions of lives” and suggesting his actions could trigger World War Three.

The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute engagement devolved into a tense back and forth between Mr Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Mr Zelensky — who urged scepticism about Russia’s commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow’s years of broken commitments on the global stage.

It began with Mr Vance telling Mr Zelensky: “Mr President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Mr Zelensky tried to object, prompting Mr Trump to raise his voice and say: “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

The leaders have been holding talks (Ben Curtis/AP)

“You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.”

In a later post on Truth Social, Mr Trump repeated that Mr Zelensky was “disrespectful”.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Mr Trump wrote. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE.”

“He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” he added.

Mr Zelensky had been scheduled to have lunch with Mr Trump and both leaders were going to sign a minerals deal during a joint news conference. Instead, Mr Zelensky’s armoured SUV abruptly pulled up to the door of the West Wing moments after Mr Trump’s post.

Earlier, Mr Trump laid bare his efforts to coerce Mr Zelensky to agree to giving the US an interest in his country’s valuable minerals and to push him toward a diplomatic resolution to the war on the American leader’s terms.

Earlier in the meeting Mr Trump said the US would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but said he hoped that not too much aid would be forthcoming.

“We’re not looking forward to sending a lot of arms,” Mr Trump said. “We’re looking forward to getting the war finished so we can do other things.”

Mr Trump suggested that Mr Zelensky was not in a position to be demanding concessions.

“You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now,” Mr Trump said pointing his finger toward Mr Zelensky. “With us you start having cards.”

He also accused Mr Zelensky of being “disrespectful” to the US.

Donald Trump was shown pictures by the Ukrainian leader (Mystyslav Chernov/AP)





“Again, just say thank you,” Mr Vance interjected to Mr Zelenskyy, blasting him for litigating “disagreements” in front of the press.

Mr Trump, though, suggested he was fine with the drama. “I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on,” he added.

“You’re not acting at all thankful,” Mr Trump said, before adding, “This is going to be great television.”

The harsh words came at a pivotal and precarious moment for Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky had planned to try to convince the White House to provide some form of US backing for Ukraine’s security against any future Russian aggression.

The economic deal, which is seen as a step toward ending the three-year war, references the importance of Ukraine’s security. Earlier in the meeting, before tempers flared, Mr Trump said the agreement would be signed soon in the East Room of the White House.

“We have something that is a very fair deal,” Mr Trump said, adding, “It is a big commitment from the United States.”

He said the US wants to see the killing in the war stopped, adding that US money for Ukraine should be “put to different kinds of use like rebuilding”.

Earlier, Mr Zelenskyy called Russian President Vladimir Putin a terrorist and told Mr Trump that Ukraine and the world need “no compromises with a killer”.

“Even during the war there are rules,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a press conference in Kyiv (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

As Ukrainian forces hold out against slow but steady advances by Russia’s larger and better-equipped army, leaders in Kyiv have pushed to ensure a potential US-brokered peace plan would include guarantees for the country’s future security.

Many Ukrainians fear that a hastily negotiated peace — especially one that makes too many concessions to Russian demands — would allow Moscow to rearm and consolidate its forces for a future invasion after current hostilities cease.

According to the preliminary economic agreement, seen by The Associated Press, the US and Ukraine will establish a co-owned, jointly managed investment fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of future revenues from natural resources, including minerals, hydrocarbons and other extractable materials.

A more detailed agreement on establishing the fund will be drawn up once the preliminary one is signed.