Strike and protests across Greece as anger mounts over rail disaster

Two years after a devastating train crash in northern Greece, a general strike and hundreds of demonstrations are bringing the nation to a standstill to mark the anniversary of a tragedy that has come to symbolise institutional failure.

The mass mobilisation, led by relatives of the 57 people killed in the Tempe disaster, has been fuelled by public resentment against the conservative government’s perceived inaction.

Critics of the government say that politicians should be held accountable for failures that led up to the crash, but so far only rail officials have charged with any crimes.

The disaster on February 28 2023 in Tempe – where a passenger train collided head-on with an oncoming freight train – was Greece’s worst railway accident.

The protest marks two years since the deadly rail disaster (AP)

The fiery crash also left dozens injured and exposed deficiencies in the country’s transportation infrastructure.

Yannis Panagopoulos, president of the General Confederation of Greek Workers, the country’s largest union, said: “The full truth must come to light, and those responsible, no matter how high their position, must be held accountable.

“Let us all take to the streets, expressing the outrage and demands of the overwhelming majority of the

Greek people.”

Flights and rail services have been cancelled, ferries halted and public transportation across the country has been severely disrupted.

Private businesses and public services have also been affected, with many stores in Athens closed, leaving messages of solidarity for the victims’ families in front windows.

Thousands gathered on Friday in front of parliament, while other demonstrations are planned in more than 300 cities and towns in Greece and abroad.

The disaster killed 57 people in Tempe, about 235 miles north of Athens (AP)

More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in the capital to manage crowds and potential unrest.

Memorial services will be held at Orthodox churches across the capital for the victims, who included many university students returning from a long weekend.

The victims’ families have urged protesters to keep the focus on remembrance rather than politics.

“This day is one of remembrance, respect and reflection,” an association representing the families said in a statement. “It is dedicated to those who were unjustly lost, to the grieving families, and to the pursuit of justice that remains unresolved.”

The protests have created a politically precarious moment for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government.

His ruling conservatives maintain a strong lead in the polls, but public dissatisfaction over the Tempe disaster has led to surging support for anti-establishment parties on both the left and right.

Opposition leaders, who are struggling to gain traction, are weighing whether to put forward a censure motion.

Mr Mitsotakis promised to continue work to improve rail safety, adding: “Every Greek participates in this mourning, united under the common demand for truth.”