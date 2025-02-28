Deadly blast hits seminary in north-west Pakistan ahead of Ramadan

A top cleric and five other worshippers have died and dozens more were injured after a powerful bomb exploded at a mosque within a pro-Taliban seminary in north-western Pakistan ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, according to local police.

The blast occurred at the Jamia Haqqania seminary in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.

Hamidul Haq, who is the head of a faction of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI) party, is among the dead.

Mr Rashid said officers are investigating, and the dead and wounded are being transported to hospital.

A top cleric was among the victims (AP)

The family of Mr Haq confirmed he was killed in Friday’s attack and appealed to his followers to remain peaceful. He was in charge of the Jamia Haqqania seminary, where many Afghan Taliban had studied in the past two decades.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the wounded.

Zulfiqar Hameed, the provincial police chief, said Mr Haq was the target of the suicide bombing.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bombing came ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start either on Saturday or Sunday subject to the sighting of the moon.

Witnesses said the casualty figures would have been worse had the bomber struck during prayers (AP)

Yawar Zia, a police officer who was wounded in the attack, said he was on a security duty at the seminary when the attack occurred and splinters from the bomb hit him. He was transported to the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Hospital by ambulance.

“After offering prayer, Hamidul Haq was leaving the mosque to go home and as he reached the main gate, a powerful explosion occurred, and I fell to the ground, losing consciousness,” Mr Zia told The Associated Press from his hospital bed.

Zahir Shah, a worshipper, said that hundreds of people were leaving the mosque after offering prayers when he heard a powerful blast. He said Mr Haq, accompanied by guards, was heading to his home located within the seminary premises when the attack occurred.

Mr Shah described a chaotic scene with blood and body parts scattered around, adding that the number of casualties could have been much higher had the bomber struck during the prayers.