Trump confident Putin will ‘keep his word’ if there is a deal to end Ukraine war

President Donald Trump said he is confident that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will “keep his word” if an agreement is reached to end Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Trump said going through the “Russia hoax” ordeal gives him confidence that he can trust Mr Putin in talks about the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin launched three year ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Early in Mr Trump’s first term as president, the Republican was dogged by a special counsel-led investigation looking into the FBI’s probe of Russian interference in his 2016 campaign for the White House.

Mr Trump made the comments during an exchange with reporters at the start of his meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.