Whale caught in fishing nets freed off Poland’s Baltic coast

Teams of sea rescuers and wildlife experts successfully freed a whale that got caught in fishing nets near a popular Baltic Sea resort in Poland.

It took about an hour for the rescuers to cut and remove the nets and allow the whale to swim into the open sea, close to the popular summer resort and beach in Miedzyzdroje, where the stranded animal was spotted on Wednesday morning.

Sea rescuers and wildlife activists in dinghies approach a whale to cut it loose from fishing nets off the Baltic Sea beach near Miedzyzdroje, Poland (AP)

Konrad Wrzecionkowski from WWF Poland, a conservation organisation, said the whale made a “great and positive impression” on him but the action was potentially dangerous for the rescuers and was very stressful.

“You have to approach these animals with a lot of respect and we knew that if it chose to wave its tail, we would all find ourselves in the water,” Mr Wrzecionkowski told The Associated Press.

A whale that got caught in fishing nets stays close to the water surface in the Baltic Sea (AP)

“The situation was very stressful for him, but with time, when the nets were getting looser, he seemed to understand that we were trying to help him and the untangling became easier. And then he swam off into the sea,” Mr Wrzecionkowski said.

He said the boat he was in was some three meters (10 feet) long and the animal was at least twice as long.

Sea rescuers watch a whale that got caught in fishing nets as they prepare to assist in cutting it loose off the coast of Poland (AP)

The rescuers used boathooks on long poles to loosen and remove the nets, rather than cutting them with knives, in order to avoid harming the animal.

Whales normally live in the open waters of oceans, but sometimes individual animals swim from the Atlantic Ocean into the Baltic Sea through the Danish Straits.

The rescuers hope the whale will find its way back to the Atlantic because the Baltic is not a suitable environment for whales.