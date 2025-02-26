Hamas returns bodies of four hostages as Israel releases hundreds of prisoners

Hamas handed over four dead hostages to the Red Cross early on Thursday in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, days before the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will end.

An Israeli security official confirmed that Hamas handed the bodies to the Red Cross. The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

At around the same time, a Red Cross convoy carrying dozens of released Palestinian prisoners left Israel’s Ofer prison.

Crowds of cheering families, friends and supporters of Palestinian prisoners were gathered in Beitunia jostling for a glimpse of the bus that was on its way.

A four-storey home belonging to the Tambora family, which was struck by an Israeli airstrike in October 2023, remains in ruins in Beit Lahiya, Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Israel had delayed the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest over what it called the cruel treatment of hostages during their handover by Hamas.

The militant group has called the delay a “serious violation” of the ceasefire and said talks on a second phase are not possible until the Palestinians are freed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had said on Wednesday that the release of the bodies would be carried out without a ceremony, as opposed to past Hamas releases with stage-managed events in front of crowds.

Israel, along with the Red Cross and UN officials, have called the ceremonies humiliating for the hostages.

Among those leaving Israel early on Thursday were hundreds of detainees arrested from Gaza, held on suspicion of militancy after Hamas’ October 7 2023 attack, without charge for months.

They include 445 men, 21 teenagers and one woman who were all arrested after the Hamas attack, according to lists shared by Palestinian officials that did not specify their ages.

Only about 50 Palestinians were being released into the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in this round.

Dozens sentenced to life over deadly attacks against Israelis will be exiled out of the Palestinian territories, taken to Egypt at least temporarily until other countries accept them.

The handover will complete both sides’ obligations under the ceasefire’s first phase, during which Hamas returned 33 hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.