Hamas hands over four bodies of Israelis held hostage in Gaza, says official

Hamas has handed to the Red Cross the bodies of four Israelis who were held hostage in Gaza, an Israeli security official said.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

At around the same time, a Red Cross convoy carrying dozens of released Palestinian prisoners left Israel’s Ofer prison.

The handover would complete both sides’ obligations under the ceasefire’s first phase, during which Hamas is returning 33 hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.