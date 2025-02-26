Four hurt as shots fired near courthouse in western Germany

Four people were injured when shots were fired near a courthouse in western Germany, police said.

Two suspects were detained after the incident on Wednesday.

Several shots were fired in a street near the state court in the city of Bielefeld in the early afternoon, according to police.

Armed police officers secure a street in front of the district court in the city centre after an incident in Bielefeld, Germany (AP)

The injured people were taken to a hospital.

Investigators did not give information on the severity of their injuries.

Police in a statement that they could not rule out a connection with a trial taking place at the court.

A suspect is currently being tried on murder charges in the killing nearly a year ago of a former boxer, Besar Nimani, who was fatally shot in Bielefeld.

Police said later on Wednesday that they found a weapon that possibly was used in the incident.

They said they could not currently give information on either the victims or the suspects.