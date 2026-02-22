Charity campaigner flies to America for 3,000-mile ‘tartan trek’

A Scot has flown to America as he prepares to walk 3,000 miles across the country to raise money for charity.

Craig Ferguson arrived at Glasgow Airport on Saturday and was played into the terminal by a bagpipe player.

On Tuesday, he will begin the mammoth journey from Los Angeles to Boston for an estimated 104 consecutive days – all while dressed in a kilt.

He is aiming to raise £1 million for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

Craig Ferguson was piped into the Glasgow Airport terminal piped into the terminal by Bagpipe Players Scotland (Francesca Morrison/PA)

The Tartan Army fan hopes to reach his destination in Boston in time for Scotland’s World Cup opener on June 14.

The walk follows on from his previous endurance challenge when he walked from Glasgow to Munich to align with the Euros in 2024 in aid of men’s mental health.

He said: “This is by far the biggest challenge I’ve ever taken on, but mental health affects every family in Scotland – including my own.

“If walking 3,000 miles in a kilt gets people talking, donating and seeking support, then every single step will be worth it.

“I want to arrive in Boston not just having crossed America, but having made a real difference back home.”

Craig Ferguson, pictured with his best friend, Matt Allan, who will accompany him and drive his support vehicle (Francesca Morrison/PA)

Hazel McIlwraith of SAMH said: “We are incredibly grateful to Craig for taking on such an extraordinary challenge in support of SAMH.

“The funds raised through the Tartan Trek will help us continue delivering life-changing mental health services across Scotland.

“At a time when demand for support is growing, initiatives like this truly can save lives.”