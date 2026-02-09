Charity offers ‘extraordinary’ opportunity to work in remote part of Highlands

A conservation charity is advertising an “extraordinary” opportunity to work in a remote part of Scotland, surrounded by nature “in every direction”.

The John Muir Trust is asking for a seasonal housekeeper to work in its Kylesku Lodges in the Sutherland region of the Highlands.

The area, located near Kylesku Bridge, is considered one of the most sparsely-populated parts of Europe and charity bosses want someone to work from March until October this year.

The successful applicant will live in a renovated static caravan and will have access to high-speed WiFi.

The lodges sit on 45-acres of land owned by the trust, which says it is working with the neighbouring communities to boost the local economy and to protect local nature.

The lodges overlook Loch a’ Chairn Bhain and towards the three-peaked mountain Quinag, which the charity cares for.

The job involves looking after 10 lodges alongside lodge manager Karen Vickers – with weekend work and an easier work schedule during the week.

Applicants must have a full UK driving licence and their own car.

Ms Vickers said: “Kylesku is one of those places that stays with you. When the wind drops, the silence is extraordinary and you’re surrounded by mountains, sea lochs and wildlife in every direction.

“For someone looking to step away from the noise for a season, this role offers a rare chance to slow down, be part of a small, welcoming team and live in a truly special part of the Highlands.

“The added bonus is knowing your work supports the John Muir Trust’s efforts to care for wild places and the communities around them.”