Hebrides woman completes record-breaking Atlantic row

A woman from the Hebrides has completed a record-breaking 3,000-mile Atlantic row to highlight the need for action on climate change.

Emma Wolstenholme, 43, was part of a crew of three who rowed unsupported from the Canary Islands to Antigua in 41 days, one hour and 57 minutes.

In doing so the former RAF officer and crewmates Stacey Rivers, 50, and John Hammond, 63, became the oldest mixed trio ever to cross an ocean by rowing boat.

During the crossing the trio rowed round the clock in shifts, and contended with high winds that at one stage saw them have to make mid-ocean repairs to a broken rowlock.

They also encountered a range of marine life, and at one point rescued a turtle that had become trapped in a fishing net, which they captured on video.

The intrepid trio set out on December 14 and arrived in Antigua on January 24, meaning they spent Christmas and New Year’s Day at sea.

Ms Wolstenholme, who is originally from Burnley but now lives on the isle of Grimsay near North Uist, described the voyage as a “call to action”.

“Our row is a call to action – to innovate, conserve, and protect our planet. I’ve absolutely loved it. I’m happy,” she said.

“From rescuing the turtle from fishing nets, to how we make our water from sea water, via the solar-powered desalination device, I hope it has made everyone think again about looking after our planet.

“What began as an endurance challenge has evolved into a mission with meaning, one that reflects Water Plus’s commitment to protecting the world’s most vital resource.”

The crew of the Call to Earth – as the boat is named – have used the row to highlight the importance of saving water and reducing carbon emissions, and were sponsored by business water retailer Water Plus.

They are also looking to raise funds for marine conservation and climate initiatives.

Ms Wolstenholme said: “Having Water Plus back our team all the way amplified our call for action and turned a wild adventure into a truly meaningful illustration of what we can achieve together, championing the benefits in taking climate actions, which all add up to positive impacts for planet and people across the world.

“Our efforts don’t stop here, so we ask people to please share our story and the Call to Earth, to help reduce impacts of climate change, so together we can make a bigger positive difference for all.”

Ms Rivers, who works as a chief innovation officer at a robotics company, likened the row to the challenge of addressing climate change.

“Through exhaustion, aching bodies, and raw hands, the team has adapted – fixing damaged equipment, managing water production, and making the most of every mile gained,” she said.

“Every oar stroke counts, just like every small action we take to protect our planet.

“Climate change is accelerating, and while the challenges can appear vast, solutions exist.

“This expedition has delivered moments that will resonate far beyond the finish line.”

This was echoed by Tony McHardy, managing director of Water Plus, who said: “Just like every oar stroke by the incredible Call to Earth crew, every small action with water counts and can see reduced carbon emissions, wider efficiencies and cut utility costs.

“Businesses and the public sector, in England and Scotland, may not realise they have ways to make significant savings on utility costs, in short time periods, which helps budgets and overall efficiency.

“Whether it’s a one site location, or a number of sites, small and easy actions can add up quickly to substantial results.”