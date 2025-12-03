Letters to Santa represent ‘magic of Christmas’, Royal Mail elves say

Santa’s elves have been working hard at the Royal Mail ahead of Christmas as children across the UK are sending him their wishlists and letters while awaiting a response from St Nick himself.

With just six weeks to go until Christmas, hundreds of thousands of letters to the Christmas Saint, with the deadline to contact him on Wednesday December 10.

Across the festive season, the elves at the Royal Mail sort and arrange all the letters to Father Christmas, and senders can expect a letter from the man himself ahead of Christmas Day.

Victoria McDonald is one of the helpers at the ‘Santa Mail’ operation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Children participating are asked to include their full name, address and postcode, and must stamp all letters.

For the first time, a British Sign Language (BSL) version of the card from Santa will also be available.

The Royal Mail has run its annual Santa Letters programme for more than 60 years, which staff say is part of the “magic of Christmas”.

Mark Dawson has worked for the Royal Mail for over 10 years, and for the last five he has donned his elf attire for the two months leading up to Christmas.

Speaking from the Royal Mail’s Tallents House in Edinburgh, he said: “Every year for about two months, we don our elf hats, and then we’re working for Santa Claus.

“We get all the letters from all the kids all over the country, and we gather them all up, we open them up, and we prepare them and send them off to Santa Claus in the North Pole.”

Mark Dawson has dressed as an elf at the festive operation for the past five years (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “It’s all part of the magic of Christmas, isn’t it?

“I mean, we all remember being a kid going through the toy catalogues, and you’re writing your letters and you send them off.

“And then sometimes it’s just that little bit more magical when you receive a letter from Santa Claus and he replies to everyone.

“It’s the magic of Christmas, and it brings out the kid and all of us, and it’s just a great, great time.”

Fellow elf Victoria McDonald, who has worked for the Royal Mail for five years, said: “It’s just part of what makes Christmas magic for the kids, and just all part of Santa Claus, how you grew up with him, and all the stories about him.”

Lisa Luveniyali, Royal Mail’s chief elf, who oversees the safe delivery of children’s letters to Santa at his magical grotto in Reindeerland, North Pole, said: “Royal Mail continues to play a cherished role in the nation’s Christmas traditions.

A collection of some of the letters sent to Santa (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“For over 60 years, we’ve proudly helped Santa manage the thousands of heartfelt letters sent by children across the UK.

“Our dedicated team of festive elves especially love seeing the wonderful wishes children share—and helping Santa send his replies.

“Just remember to include a stamp, your full name, and address so Santa knows where to send his response!”

Those who wish to write to Santa should mark their letters with the following:

Santa/Father Christmas,

Santa’s Grotto,

Reindeerland,

XM4 5HQ

BSL Santa letters can be requested by emailing santamail@royalmail.com, and braille versions are available on request from santamail@royalmail.com.