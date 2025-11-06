New tourism project digitises the sounds of Northern Ireland

Waves lapping against the basalt columns of the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim and the bustle of Belfast’s St George’s Market are among the sound effects which have been captured for a new digital project promoting Northern Ireland.

Tourism NI has released its first ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) track harnessing soothing sounds from the region to promote relaxation and encourage people to visit.

The project also digitises the sounds of Londonderry’s Halloween celebrations, the Marble Arch caves in Co Fermanagh and Co Antrim’s Glenariff Forest Park.

Titanic Belfast is featured in the new tourism project (Liam McBurney/PA)

The track, entitled Giant Awakening, will be available on platforms including Spotify and YouTube.

ASMR is a tingling sensation that some people feel when they hear certain sounds and see certain visual stimulants.

Therapeutic sound practitioner Tessa Ann Greer, who features in the production, said natural sounds and rhythms can aid relaxation.

She said: “I am delighted to work with Tourism NI on such an innovative and positive campaign – I know only too well the powerful healing qualities of sound.

“I combine my love of sound with the delivery of therapeutic based classes and events to promote relaxation and self-discovery.”

To capture the essence of Northern Ireland through sound, Tourism NI worked alongside Belfast-based Redcap Productions and audio production house Felbryn Studios with a sound-first approach and focused on capturing detailed voiceover, foley and sound effects.

Lending her voice to the production is narrator Alana Kerr Collins from Belfast.

Ms Kerr Collins founded the Belfast Actors’ Studio and has recorded more than 100 audiobooks for major publishers and has also performed on stage at the Grand Opera House and Lyric Theatre.

Tourism NI PR Manager, Fiona Cunningham said it is hoped the track would not only aid relaxation but also encourage people to visit or travel within Northern Ireland this autumn.

She added: “With a wide range of experiences selected for the Giant Awakening track, we wanted to showcase as many unique sounds from Northern Ireland as possible.

“The locations span everything from our world-class tourism attractions to places where the unspoilt sounds of nature ring true.”

The attractions and experiences included in Giant Awakening are Giant’s Causeway, Larchfield Estate, Titanic Belfast, Galgorm, Long Meadow Cider, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the Ulster Orchestra, Marble Arch Caves, St George’s Market, Glenariff Forest Park and Derry Halloween.

Giant Awakening is available at discovernorthernireland.com/giantawakening and the audio-only version is available on Spotify.