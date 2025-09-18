Giant Monopoly ‘top hat’ roams London’s streets to celebrate new 50p coins

Some of London’s most famous landmarks were transformed into a “human-sized Monopoly board” as a giant silver top hat toured the city’s streets.

The Royal Mint said 100 new commemorative Monopoly 50p coins were up for grabs for those who “spotted the top” at the locations.

The Mint is celebrating 90 years of Monopoly with the new collectable coins, created in collaboration with games and toy company Hasbro.

Standing two metres tall and weighing more than 16 kilograms (two-and-a-half stone), the gleaming hat is a super-sized version of the Monopoly game piece.

The giant top hat was created by Masked Singer costumiers (Royal Mint/PA)

The hat, which could be spotted around popular tourist hotspots including Leicester Square and Piccadilly on Thursday, was created by the Masked Singer costumiers, Plunge.

To have a chance of winning, hopeful players had to photograph the moving top hat and share a picture on their social platforms – using the hashtag MONOPOLY50p.

The hunt’s scale was amplified by a simultaneous digital treasure hunt across the Royal Mint’s website.

Winners were rewarded with 90 freshly minted coins, plus nine silver editions and one made of gold.

Prices for the coins, which are in a range of finishes, start from £15 (Jas Lehal/PA)

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Just as Monopoly players cherish their winning strategies and favourite game pieces, coin enthusiasts treasure each unique addition to their collection.”

Marianne James, senior vice president, global licensing at Hasbro, said: “Monopoly’s top hat is usually found on the board – not dancing through the streets of London. The Ultimate UK Monopoly coin hunt felt like the perfect way to honour the game’s ongoing legacy, and 90th anniversary, and inspire the next generation of players and collectors alike.”

Prices for the coins, which are in a range of finishes, start from £15.