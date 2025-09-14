Footballer with MS urges people to support readathon

Meath footballer Cillian O’Sullivan has urged people to embrace the “superpower” of reading as he backed a major fundraiser for MS Ireland.

The Royals forward has been living with multiple sclerosis, which he said came as a “bolt out of the blue” in late 2023.

O’Sullivan said acknowledging his emotions through therapy has helped him to manage the neurological condition.

The clinical psychologist, who lives in Dublin with wife Caoimhe, is now encouraging the nation to sign up to this year’s MS Readathon, describing it as a way to unlock learning and raise vital funds for MS services.

Cillian O’Sullivan with Rathdown School students Myra Sachdeva (top left), Ciara Wilson, Zach Wentworth, Lydia Xiong, and Ben McNicholas at the launch of this year’s MS Ireland Readathon (Andres Poveda/PA)

One of Ireland’s longest-running charity events, it has inspired a love of reading among young people across the country for the past 39 years.

“MS is one of the most common neurological conditions in the country. I would be upfront about it, sharing my diagnosis with close friends and family,” said O’Sullivan, 31.

“I would have been in therapy before I had the diagnosis, so I knew the benefit of going back and talking about the feelings; the anxiety, the fear and the shame, and working through those rather than locking them in a room.”

As a child attending Gaelscoil na Rithe in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, he said taking part in the MS Readathon transported him to a world of wonder and learning.

“In a way your ability to read and to discern is a superpower,” said the inter-county star.

After registering at msreadathon.ie, participants are encouraged to read as many books as possible between November 1 and December 15, while seeking sponsorship from family and friends.

Cillian O’Sullivan with MS Ireland chief executive Ava Battles (Andres Poveda/PA)

These funds help support more than 11,000 people living with MS and their families, according to Multiple Sclerosis Society chief executive Ava Battles.

“We are looking for schools throughout Ireland to sign up for readathon and use our support materials to set reading challenges for pupils that will inspire their imaginations and create a positive habit that can last a lifetime,” she said.

“And it’s not just schools that share the joy of the readathon – families, book clubs, workplaces and groups of all ages will be helping us to raise vital funds for essential services for the MS community in Ireland.”

After his diagnosis, O’Sullivan said one of the first things he did was to research athletes and MS because he knew that the power of stories allows people to understand that others have walked the path before them.

“I think if I can be helpful to anyone in any way by being authentic about it and being open and honest, I want to be,” he said.

“You get messages of support when you share your story.

“I don’t see any shame or feel any fear about that. We are a country where shame was weaponised quite a lot and we have to address that.”