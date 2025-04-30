Coins to mark 80 years since VE Day launched by Royal Mint

Commemorative coins honouring VE Day are being launched by the Royal Mint, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The VE Day 50p coin design features a dove of peace and the coins are available to buy from the Mint’s website from 9am on Thursday.

The design originally appeared on a 1995 £2, marking 50 years since the end of the Second World War.

The Royal Mint invited veterans to its premises to mark the launch of the new coins (Royal Mint/PA)

The new coins, bearing the inscription “In peace goodwill”, will be available in a range of finishes, from brilliant uncirculated versions to silver and gold.

On May 8 2025, the 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, the Mint will also be striking a special gold edition of the coin.

To mark the launch of the new design, the Mint invited guests from the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans to its premises.

Veterans Ron Horsey, aged 98, and Richard Pelzer, 101, who are both from Swansea and served with the Royal Engineers, had a behind-the-scenes tour of the manufacturing site in South Wales and were invited to take part in coin striking.

Mr Horsey said: “I’m incredibly proud to have been invited to the Royal Mint to strike this coin. VE Day holds such meaning for me and many others, and to be able to strike this design representing peace on to a coin all these years later is truly moving.

“I hope this coin reminds people of the freedom we enjoy today and the cost at which it came.”

Vice president of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans Dick Goodwin described the visit as “a wonderful experience”.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The VE Day coin pays tribute to the courage, sacrifice and resilience of the generation who secured peace in Europe in May 1945 and it was fitting to welcome Ron and Richard to site to strike one of the first coins.”

The Mint has a tradition of marking significant events in history. Recent coins include a Red Arrows 50p, a Stories of the Second World War 50p and an 80th Anniversary of D-Day 50p.

Prices for the new 50p coin will start at £14.50 for a brilliant uncirculated version to £1,725 for a gold coin struck on May 8.

A 10-coin 80th anniversary of VE Day set will also be available for £1,640.