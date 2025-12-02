One-of-a-kind 25ft Christmas tree made from 10,000 balloons in the West Midlands aims to raise £100k for charity

Footage shows a massive 25ft (7.6m) tall Christmas tree - made from 100,000 balloons - in the West Midlands.

Balloon artist Naomi Spencer said the one-of-a-kind festive build, at Moor Hall Hotel and Spa in Sutton Coldfield, is the UK’s first ever balloon Christmas tree.

Elouise Lane, Restaurant Supervisor, with the UK's First Balloon Christmas Tree on display at Moor Hall Hotel and Spa in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.

It took a team of 20 people from across the UK almost a week to blow up and assemble the stunning creation, which sits inside a giant snow globe. Naomi said the tree - open to the public until January 6 - presented "huge technical challenges".

Naomi, who owns the company Balloon Colour Blending, said: "This has never been done in the UK before. People don’t realise the scale of building a balloon Christmas tree. We had a massive team - we had engineers, blowers and a design team. We brought together 100,000 biodegradable balloons, precision engineering and a bespoke globe to create something magical - and all while supporting vital local charities."

The UK's first balloon Christmas tree on display at Moor Hall Hotel and Spa in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.

Naomi came up with the unique idea as a way to raise £100,000 for charity, before expert balloon artists came together to design special frameworks and patterns to bring the idea to life.

People can sponsor a single balloon for £2.50 or it's £10 for a memorial balloon dedicated to a loved one and £125 for a branded bauble. All proceeds go to charities - including The Luca Foundation, Acorns Children’s Hospice, Smile for Joel, Kids Village, Buddy Bag Foundation, Tabor Living, KIDS, Black Country Women’s Aid, the Lord Mayor of Birmingham’s Charity, and Help Harry Help Others.