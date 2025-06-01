West Midlands: Hilarious video shows woman’s comical ‘mouse’ prank on terrified husband

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This is the comical moment a woman hilariously pranked her husband by pretending there was a live mouse in their kitchen - only for him to find a computer mouse.

The woman, from Coventry, pretended she had trapped the rodent under a saucepan and got her husband to help her get it out of the house.

Her husband can be seen panicking and questioning what to do before realising the ‘mouse’ is not a live creature, but a computer mouse.

Her husband can be seen panicking and asking what to do, before he realises the ‘mouse’ is not a live creature, but a computer mouse, and storms off.

The funny prank features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera.

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots!, Freeview channel 262, on June 1 at 7pm, or on demand now on the Shots! website here.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.