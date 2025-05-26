Unique West Midlands gran, 103, becomes ‘Britain's oldest influencer’ after TikTok makeup tutorials go viral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A West Midlands gran has found unlikely fame as ‘Britain's oldest influencer’ aged 103, after becoming an online sensation with her viral make-up tutorials on TikTok.

Joan Partridge still 'puts on her rouge' every single morning before starting the day at Millcroft Care Home, in Redditch, Worcestershire.

West Midlands gran Joan Partridge, 103, becomes ‘Britain's oldest influencer’.

Staff there decided to start making videos of her daily routine and were left stunned when one clip attracted almost 300,000 views on TikTok.

The retired tram conductor's newfound internet fame has since led to her becoming a brand influencer for a cosmetics company.

And she says her top beauty tips for staying youthful include not smiling to avoid leaving white lines while applying blush, sweeping the skin to blend and avoid using too much make up.

Great-great-grandmother-of-six Joan said: "I know I’m 103, but I still like my make-up. I do it every morning when I get up.

"I didn’t know much about Tiktok. I thought it was a clock. I never thought I would have gained so much attention. I was shocked and overwhelmed."

Joan, originally from Birmingham, gained fans from all over the world after the care home first shared her tutorial on how to apply her staple blush.

Joan explained how she sweeps her rouge across her cheeks, gently blending it into her skin using her powder pad.

She revealed the trick was to avoid smiling when applying the blush as it can leave obvious white lines where the make-up has missed creases.

While she admitted some people like to smile to highlight the apples of their cheeks - she jokes she can’t thanks to having ‘that many wrinkles that she can’t do that’.

And while blush is her favourite, Joan’s morning make-up ritual isn’t complete without applying her eyeliner to make it look ‘like she’s got some eyelashes’.

Make-up brand Collection has since sent the pensioner a complimentary giftset packed with blush, lip-gloss and beauty pallets.

'Thrilled' to collaborate with the cosmetics brand

Joan joked that she is "too old to work", but says she is thrilled at the opportunity to "collab" with the firm.

Joan, who is the eldest resident at the home, said: "It was lovely to share my way of applying rouge because I’ve done this for many years.

“If I was asked to do some more to help kids then I'd be happy to help them. I can honestly say anyone who we’ve spoken to has been lovely, it makes their day.

“Beauty to me means natural all over. It’s nice to feel good about yourself, no matter how old you are – you can’t go without your rouge.”

Joan applies make-up every day even if she's staying in, adding that it 'makes her feel better'.

Joan, who says a nightly brandy is the secret to old age, said: “Whether I go out or stay in, I put rouge on, I flick it on.

“I put a bit of eyeliner on so I look like I've got some eyelashes. I've always played about with make-up, I used to take it from my sister, we played make-up shops when we were little.

"But you’re as young as you feel and age is just a number.

"I wonder why I'm living so long. It’s the brandy I think. That's what keeps me happy and smiling. Every night before I go to bed I have brandy, I top it up with lemonade to make it sweeter. I have the Three Barrels brand, just a drop.

"If you think well, you'll be well."

Millions of views on social media

Joan has since appeared on ITV's This Morning and racked up millions of views on social media and hopes to carry on making tutorials for teenagers.

She said: “It’s very nice to be an influencer as they say, but I'm still an old woman.

"I have enjoyed it, but I feel a fool when people curtsey to me. It’s everybody who meets me at the minute.

“Going to London was marvelous, and nobody thought an old woman my age would go off and have a good time."

Joan's granddaughter Nicola Hulme, 50, added: “Nan really shocks me, she’s always up to some mischief.

"When she came to Millcroft we thought we'd have a relaxing time - but no, she decides to go viral on TikTok.

“I’m very proud of my nan, she’s precious to me and all of us. She’s very unique and I love her a lot. I always say to her to be good - but not too good.

“She shared all the make-up with everyone in her home. This Morning put nan on Facebook and she’s had 5 million views on that alone."

Millcroft's manager, Lyndsay Sard, said: "The make-up that she was using, somebody had tagged the company and said, look, she's using your make-up.

"And the company then got in touch with us, which was really nice, to say how lovely it was to see Joan doing something like that.

"And they wanted to send the make-up directly to Joan."

A spokesperson for Collection Cosmetics said: “We can’t wait to see more from Joan and hope the younger generations feel inspired by her effortless style.”

Don't smile when applying to avoid leaving obvious white lines in creases

Use a sweeping rather than circular motion to blend

Less is more - don't use too much blush to avoid bright red cheeks

