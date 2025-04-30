Shropshire Star
Incredible cockpit footage shows RAF Red Arrows display being polished as 2025 season dates listed in full

Amazing cockpit footage shows the Red Arrows practising a fantastic new display ahead of the 2025 display season - here’s the full list of the upcoming UK display dates.

Incredible cockpit footage shows a thrilling new display being perfected and polished by the Red Arrows.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team have been training in Greece before they begin their 2025 display season.

Red Arrows practice display.
The region affords a traditionally more settled climate to ensure maximum training hours can be clocked up.

About 60 displays have been announced as part of the team’s latest programme, which begins in May and includes events across each nation of the UK and several in mainland Europe.

The pre-season preparations overseas are called Exercise Springhawk and allows both pilots and ground crew chance to carry out focussed training and refine the new show, which changes each year.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond is leading the nine-jet team, which is based at RAF Waddington.

He said: “Training for the Red Arrows’ 61st season is well underway and we can’t wait to display at shows this summer.

“Exercise Springhawk is a crucial part of the preparations for this, allowing all parts of the team to come together – often in more settled, finer weather than at home – to further develop the new show.

“The aim is to use these conditions to fly up to 15 sorties a week, at a range of different locations, to simulate the varied places and scenarios we’ll experience this season.

“This teamwork culminates in the Red Arrows being assessed in late-May, hopefully in order to be granted Public Display Authority.”

Red Arrows 2025 display season UK dates

05/05/2025    VE Day 80, London - flypast

30/05/2025    Midlands Air Festival    

31/05/2025    Midlands Air Festival    

31/05/2025    English Riviera Airshow    

01/06/2025    English Riviera Airshow    

01/06/2025    Midlands Air Festival

05/06/2025    Isle of Man TT Races    

08/06/2025    RAF Cosford Airshow    

14/06/2025    HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast    

21/06/2025    Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield    

22/06/2025    Duxford Summer Air Show

28/06/2025    Shuttleworth Festival of Flight    

28/06/2025    Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes    

29/06/2025    Event to be confirmed/announced in due course    

29/06/2025    Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn

05/07/2025    Wales Airshow, Swansea    

06/07/2025    Wales Airshow, Swansea    

06/07/2025    Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast    

10/07/2025    Goodwood Festival of Speed    

11/07/2025    Goodwood Festival of Speed    

13/07/2025    Goodwood Festival of Speed    

18/07/2025    Royal International Air Tattoo    

19/07/2025    Royal International Air Tattoo    

20/07/2025    Royal International Air Tattoo    

21/07/2025    The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen

26/07/2025    Swanage Carnival    

26/07/2025    Old Buckenham    

27/07/2025    Old Buckenham    

09/08/2025    Blackpool Airshow    

09/08/2025    Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast

10/08/2025    Blackpool Airshow

13/08/2025    Falmouth Week

14/08/2025    Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow    

15/08/2025    Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow    

16/08/2025    Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow    

17/08/2025    Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow    

20/08/2025    Cromer Carnival    

21/08/2025    Clacton Airshow    

22/08/2025    Clacton Airshow    

22/08/2025    Sidmouth Regatta

05/09/2025    Ayr Show Festival of Flight    

06/09/2025    Ayr Show Festival of Flight

07/09/2025    Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields    

