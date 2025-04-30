Incredible cockpit footage shows RAF Red Arrows display being polished as 2025 season dates listed in full
Amazing cockpit footage shows the Red Arrows practising a fantastic new display ahead of the 2025 display season - here’s the full list of the upcoming UK display dates.
Incredible cockpit footage shows a thrilling new display being perfected and polished by the Red Arrows.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team have been training in Greece before they begin their 2025 display season.
The region affords a traditionally more settled climate to ensure maximum training hours can be clocked up.
About 60 displays have been announced as part of the team’s latest programme, which begins in May and includes events across each nation of the UK and several in mainland Europe.
The pre-season preparations overseas are called Exercise Springhawk and allows both pilots and ground crew chance to carry out focussed training and refine the new show, which changes each year.
Squadron Leader Jon Bond is leading the nine-jet team, which is based at RAF Waddington.
He said: “Training for the Red Arrows’ 61st season is well underway and we can’t wait to display at shows this summer.
“Exercise Springhawk is a crucial part of the preparations for this, allowing all parts of the team to come together – often in more settled, finer weather than at home – to further develop the new show.
“The aim is to use these conditions to fly up to 15 sorties a week, at a range of different locations, to simulate the varied places and scenarios we’ll experience this season.
“This teamwork culminates in the Red Arrows being assessed in late-May, hopefully in order to be granted Public Display Authority.”
Red Arrows 2025 display season UK dates
05/05/2025 VE Day 80, London - flypast
30/05/2025 Midlands Air Festival
31/05/2025 Midlands Air Festival
31/05/2025 English Riviera Airshow
01/06/2025 English Riviera Airshow
01/06/2025 Midlands Air Festival
05/06/2025 Isle of Man TT Races
08/06/2025 RAF Cosford Airshow
14/06/2025 HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast
21/06/2025 Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield
22/06/2025 Duxford Summer Air Show
28/06/2025 Shuttleworth Festival of Flight
28/06/2025 Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes
29/06/2025 Event to be confirmed/announced in due course
29/06/2025 Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn
05/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea
06/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea
06/07/2025 Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast
10/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
11/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
13/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen
26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival
26/07/2025 Old Buckenham
27/07/2025 Old Buckenham
09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast
10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
13/08/2025 Falmouth Week
14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival
21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta
05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields