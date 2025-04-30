Drone footage shows massive blaze in the West Midlands with thick black smoke billowing into the sky

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A massive fire has destroyed an abandoned college used as a BBC filming location, with drone footage revealing the extent of the damage.

The blaze at Henley College in Coventry broke out at around 7.15pm on April 29 and 75 firefighters were in attendance to fight the inferno.

Fire at an abandoned Henley College in Coventry.

The building has not been used as a college for three years, but has since been a filming location for the BBC drama series Phoenix Rise.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen from miles away and this morning (April 30) 45 firefighters were still at the site.

Abu Hassan, 26, a data analyst who attended Henley College and lives nearby took photos and videos of the blaze yesterday and today.

He said: "As I came home, the smoke was right near my house and the area was being cordoned.

"I realised the college was on fire.

"It's a big college for everyone in the community - nobody in the area hasn't been through it in some way.

"There was a big response from emergency services - they worked all through the night.

"But they were very respectful and tried to be quiet."

West Midlands Fire Service said today 70% of a derelict college has been affected by the fire.

Phoenix Rise Follows six students as they navigate school life in the Midlands.