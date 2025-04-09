Heart-melting moment West Midlands groom bursts into tears at sweet wedding day message from young daughter

Adorable footage shows the moment a groom broke down in tears after hearing a surprise message from his young daughter as he waited to marry her mum.

His three-year-old daughter spoke the message “I'm walking down the aisle and will be with you now because you're going to marry my mummy – and she looks beautiful" into the public address system at the Shropshire wedding venue.

A groom becomes emotional on hearing a sweet wedding day message from his young daughter.

The groom, who lives in Market Drayton, said “there wasn't a dry eye in the house”, especially when his daughter came down the aisle as one of the flower girls.

